Rainy and windy beginning for the weekend

Cooler temperatures for the start of the week
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures continue to remain warm into the 60s but another system looks to approach the area Saturday along with some strong wind gusts.

Showers will linger into Saturday afternoon with gusty winds and temperatures topping out in the 60s. Behind the showers is much cooler air that will bring temperatures into the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon. Showers are still possible Sunday into Monday with temperatures bottoming out into the upper 20s for your lows. Tuesday will be partly cloudy skies with easterly winds, but Wednesday another system looks to bring your next chance of showers. This system is not expected to remain long and will leave by Thursday, giving us partly cloudy skies well into Friday next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers, breezy & Warm. High 60, Low 41, winds SW-14

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. High 45, Low 29, winds NW-6

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High 46, Low 26, winds NW-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 75 (2007)

Record Low: 0 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-1.64″)

Yearly Precip: 51.54″ (+4.65″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

