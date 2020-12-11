Say goodbye to sunshine and hello to showers!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine and very warm air dominated the region on Thursday. We’ll have another warm day as clouds move in ahead of our next weather-maker!

Delivery! Today will be fine to ship gifts ahead of the holidays, but rain chances return late tonight! (WBKO)

Friday will see highs 10-20 degrees above normal in the mid-to-low 60s, but we’ll have breezy winds out of the south between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph! Clouds will also be increasing, so sunglasses will only be needed for the morning/midday commute. Scattered showers with thunder possible is expected to arrive late Friday into Saturday morning. Showers will then continue during the day on Saturday, though the activity will be widespread later in the day. Highs on Saturday will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s as the winds will continue to be an issue out of the southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. When you grab the umbrella, hold it tight!! Rain totals between Friday night through Saturday won’t be too impressive with most places seeing less than a quarter of an inch (0.25″). Higher amounts are expected well off to the south and west of the Commonwealth along the Mississippi River Valley.

Skies on Sunday will continue to remain mostly cloudy as lighter northwesterly and westerly winds will only keep highs in the mid-to-low 40s during the day. Similar conditions are expected for Monday Shower chances decrease, but stray showers are still possible on Sunday night into Monday morning with the potential for a few snowflakes to mix in early Monday. No accumulations are expected at this time. Tuesday next week will see temperatures near normal under partly cloudy skies. Rain is expected to return by the middle of the week, though it won’t be a washout with highs in the mid 40s. Looking beyond the 7 day forecast, climate models keep south-central Kentucky under mild temperatures through the week before Christmas. Moisture also looks to be above normal, likely in the form of rain as temperatures will be near-to-above normal. We’ll be tracking any changes to the forecast before the holiday week so Santa will have a safe arrival to Kentucky! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Clouds increasing. Breezy and warmer. High 67. Low 48. Winds S at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. High 63. Low 39. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 75 (2007)

Record Low Today: 0 (1962)

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 30

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 53)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 68

Yesterday’s Low: 32

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.16″ (-1.47″)

Yearly Precip: 51.54″ (+4.82″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

