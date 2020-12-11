Schools can re-open despite red zone, Gov. Beshear explains inaccurate recovery number

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From school and restaurant closures to mask mandates. 13 News sat down virtually with Governor Beshear to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

Despite local school districts saying COVID wasn’t spreading critically within buildings, Governor Beshear offered clarity on the reason behind the closure, saying it aligned with the CDC.

“The threshold for a red zone county was what the CDC told us -- that community transmission was so great that it would get in everywhere,” said Gov. Beshear.

When schools closed for in-person instruction, the governor initially said elementary schools could open Monday. Middle and high schools could open on January 4 as long as the district’s county wasn’t in a red zone. However, he has since announced that those schools can open on January 4 regardless of being in a red zone as long as they follow guidelines he plans to release early next week.

“We need to make sure that there are sufficient virtual options for students whose parents have opted that way. And then there are sufficient protections for educators and others in that building,” said Beshear.

With schools currently closed, the KHSSA announced sports can resume practice Monday which is a decision the governor disagreed with.

“I believe both from a health and economic standpoint is a bad decision,” said Beshear.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of our region’s ICU beds are full right now. Beshear said the patients are coming into area hospitals from everywhere.

“You would expect in Bowling Green to have people from the surrounding counties and have people from the city to and that’s just because it is absolutely everywhere,” said Beshear.

Another topic 13 News asked for clarification on was the state’s reported recovery numbers. Area and local health departments report recovered cases daily, but Beshear says they do not compile those numbers to get a more accurate statewide recovery number for a reason.

“One of the bigger challenges is defining what recovery is, what we’re seeing is that some individuals have symptoms from COVID-19, long after they are no longer infectious.”

He adds that the concept of recovery is challenging when it comes to COVID.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.