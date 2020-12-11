Shelby Lee Lowe shares inspiration, influence behind EP “Something in Me”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tennessee singer/songwriter Shelby Lee Lowe plays traditional country music reminiscent of some of our favorite artists from the past. Lowe is a Possum Trot, Tennessee native who’s sound has been compared to the likes of Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and Buck Owens.

Lowe began playing guitar in high school and went on to graduate from the Recording Industry program at Middle Tennessee State University.

He’s opened for such artists as Charlie Daniels, Brett Young, Michael Ray, Chris Janson, Darryl Worley and Sister Hazel. He has also performed on stages and for branded partnerships such as the Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR’s Speed Street, Atlanta Braves, Sturgis, CMA Fest, The Harley Davidson Independence Day Bash and more. Using the quarantine time to create new music, he delivered a new EP titled Something in Me on October 16 under the production wings of Andrew Scott Wills.

You can follow Shelby Lee Lowe on Facebook and Instagram @ShelbyLeeLowe.

