Advertisement

Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases
Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
One man is in the Barren County Jail facing charges of wanton endangerment, reckless driving, ...
Barren County man in jail after pursuit ends with deputy cruiser being hit
Dr. Randy Hansbrough takes part in Moderna vaccine trial.
Local frontline doctor takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December Cover
VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports positivity rate drops below 9 percent
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Urgent timeline for U.S. COVID vaccine