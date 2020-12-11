TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital unveils new Endoscopy Suite

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital officially opened its brand new Endoscopy Center. Though the ribbon cutting was on Thursday, the hospital has been seeing patients within the center since August.

”It’s a step forward in the care that we deliver at this facility. It’s a state-of-the-art Endoscopy suite with the way that we sterilize the equipment we have and the services we can offer,” Andrew Bedi said. Bedi is the chief operating officer at Tristar Greenview. “It’s just another step in the further partnership with the physicians that are serving in the community and the patients that choose to come here.”

The new suite, which is 17,000 square feet, more than doubles the previous space, which allows The Endoscopy Center at TriStar Greenview to meet the increasing demand for its services.

“Our patients will have access to the latest technology in a state-of-the-art setting designed to provide a more comfortable, healing experience, without having to travel far from home,” said Mike Sherrod, Chief Executive Officer at TriStar Greenview.

“The new unit’s advanced equipment and thoughtful layout offer physicians, nurses, and technicians the ideal setting in which to provide the highest quality and most compassionate patient-centered care.”

Hospital officials said the Suite was designed with input and feedback from the providers, nurses, and technicians who work and perform procedures there. It is part of the hospital’s outpatient services located in its medical office building at 1325 Andrea Street.

The new suite has seven procedures rooms, 20 preparatory and recovery bays, private family consult rooms, and a new family waiting lounge. Additionally, this new unit is the region’s only center with advanced automated cleaning and storage system developed by Cantel Medical Company to provide a “No Touch” workflow that reduces human error, cross-contamination, and patient-ready endoscopes for every procedure.

“To transform the healing presence within the Southern Kentucky community, this new center offers advanced options of care to truly bring our mission to life,” said Dr. David Smith, Chief Medical Officer at TriStar Greenview. “All of the colleagues and providers who practice here are dedicated to providing the highest quality of patient-centered care, and the new endoscopy suite’s advanced equipment and efficient layout provide the perfect setting.”

The Endoscopy Center at TriStar Greenview provides the most advanced care for all gastroenterology needs, including both complex and routine procedures such as colonoscopies; upper GI endoscopies to diagnose and treat problems in the esophagus, stomach and small intestine; pulmonary bronchoscopies; and, procedures to diagnose diseases of the gallbladders, biliary system, pancreas, and liver.

It will also support diagnoses and provide therapies for digestive health disorders such as acid reflux, Crohn’s disease, gastritis, peptic ulcers, gallstones, appendicitis, and more. The Center is the region’s only location offering Bronchial Thermoplasty, treating advanced asthma, and Radiofrequency Ablation to treat Barrett’s esophagus, which has been shown to prevent esophageal cancer.

