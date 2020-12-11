View From the Hill: WKU Nursing grad juggles jobs as EMT, minister and father

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine going to school full time, working full time, and having four children under the age of four. And also being a part-time minister.

That’s been the scene of one of WKU’s December nursing graduates.

Will Gott is one of eleven hundred seniors graduating from WKU this December, even though there’s no commencement ceremony at Diddle this weekend. The juggling this non-traditional student had to do over the past three years to get his nursing degree, is nothing short of amazing.

“I couldn’t have done it on my own, there’s no way. ‘We’ at the very least, includes my wife Kelsie, my three boys, and our daughter. Next in line would be both of our parents.”

Will Gott’s young family has had a front-row seat to his journey to becoming a nurse, which started nearly four years ago when he began working as an EMT.

“I realized pretty quickly that I loved the medical field. I loved patient care but I wanted to move up.”

Only a few classes transferred from his one year at WKU out of high school, but that didn’t deter him.

“They’re like if you absolutely cram it you can get all of your gen eds done in a year then get into the program which is two more years.”

So with a wife, two kids, and another on the way, that’s exactly what he did.

“I started in the spring I think it was like five classes, I took two in the summer, then four in the fall. Meantime I was working the full-time night shift with EMS then we had our third child.”

Will says that a period of sleep deprivation was one of his biggest challenges.

“I vividly remember like just sleeping in the car for an hour then you go to class, you have a lunch break, so that was just very taxing on my body.”

As if that schedule wasn’t grueling enough, Gott also serves as a part-time minister in Ohio County.

Oh, and last fall, they had their fourth child, a little girl.

But now the hard work has paid off and the whole family is excited to explore the possibilities offered by a career in nursing.

“I realized quickly how high of a demand there is for nurses, how many benefits there are to being a nurse.”

“What little I’ve gotten to experience so far, it’s so rewarding. You literally get to change people’s lives.”

“December graduates are invited to participate in commencement ceremonies in the spring here at Houchens L.T. Smith Stadium. Will says he very much wants to attend.

Commencement weekend for Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates is April 30th/May 1st.

Spring 2020 graduate recognition and celebration is May 7th and 8th.

