VIP Bowling Green Magazine December cover sneak peek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News got the first sneak peek of the December issue of VIP Magazine. The December cover of the issue of the magazine is auctioned off for the annual Medical Center Health Foundation charity ball.

“It is something that we just started last year, actually. So this is only the second year we’ve done it, I’ve been a part of the Med Center Health Foundation’s charity ball committee for three or four years now. I just became really passionate about everything that the dental clinic and the health clinic do and what they offer to the community with all the free services, and the need for that now is of course, way bigger than ever before. So we just want to be able to make an impact, and away we can give back through VIP,” said Magen Estep, VIP Magazine.

This year’s winner for the cover of the magazine is Optimum Rejuvenation. The local company also won last year’s cover. This year they bid $2,500 to win the December cover and between the past two years, they have given almost $8,000 to the Med Center Health Foundation.

“We’re huge supporters of the Med Center Health Foundation. There are so many people here just in Bowling Green that you don’t think about that, that don’t get the adequate medical and dental care that they need. This is just pretty much the way that they raise the money to help support those clinics. So number one, we just like being involved with the Med Center Health Foundation and supporting them. Luckily, we were the cover winners last year, and this year in my eyes, I think the cover of VIP is probably the best ticket item there. It helps the Med Center Foundation as well as you know, helps us. I personally just want to thank VIP for offering that up. Magen and her team do a great job there. It’s a great magazine, a great advertisement. So when we could get something as far as a great advertisement and still help, I really think it was a win-win for both parties. It was definitely a lot more fun bidding on it last year. While you’re there in the moment, and they’re doing everything, and that’s usually what tends to drive the price up because I’m not getting beat from the guy across the room, you know, but it was fun. But it was still fun this year, too and we were really surprised because we didn’t really know it was all a silent auction. We didn’t know we had won either because people were bidding right up to the very end. So it was pretty exciting though, they did a great job with what they had to work with this year,” said Justin Geralds, Owner/CEO Optimum Rejuvenation.

This year’s photo was taken by Morgan Marie Photography. The December issue of VIP Magazine will be out on Friday, December 11.

