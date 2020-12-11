Advertisement

Virtual learning experience with Bowling Green City Schools

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 2020 has been the year of change and due to COVID-19, students across the state of Kentucky are learning on their computers instead of in a classroom. WBKO was invited on Friday to experience a training session with Bowling Green City School teachers where the roles were reversed, and they became the students during the Google Classroom meet.

“We came up with doing these virtual sessions basically acting like I’m a teacher, and they’re the students that are going to come in and do these half-hour sessions. They’ve had to make an incredible pivot this year, going from in-person learning to virtual learning, and even just having to pivot in these last couple of weeks or so. Training is so important but one thing that educators are really good at is seeing something and then making it their own and incorporating it into their own classroom. So I figured if I could just show them some things it would give them just enough new ideas to incorporate into their classrooms and liven things up a little bit and make these last couple of weeks fun,” said Megan Marcum, District Digital Learning Coach, Bowling Green Independent School District.

According to Marcum, teachers have not only had to handle the switch from in-person to virtual but also are trying to figure out how to keep their students engaged and excited to learn online.

“The sort of mood of their students is their students really want to be in school, and they have recognized in themselves, it’s hard for them to engage online. So I think our biggest push has just been trying to get the kids engaged right away, keep their attention and keep their energy up. Most teachers have told me that the biggest struggle this year is the energy levels of their students are down.”

The lesson today included a learning platform where students can join in at the same time and they’re able to solve tasks together. Teachers can now implement these tools to help with engagement during their NTI virtual learning.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, schools can reopen on January 4.

