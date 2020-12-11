WKU President speaks on spring semester, salary restoration, and the COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the Board of Regents meeting, Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni spoke on how the university’s moving past the damage COVID-19 caused.

“Our campus is an island in the midst of an ocean of COVID and if you’re in Warren County, the safest place for you to be is on the WKU campus,” says President Caboni.

He reports there were no incidences of COVID-19 spread through classrooms during the fall semester.

“About 60%--two-thirds will remain in-person and hybrid, about one-third online and we’ll continue that into Spring semester.”

This academic year, WKU had the largest increase in the freshman class in 30 years, far exceeding the university’s expectations. Because of this, the university’s pandemic salary reductions will end this month.

“We’re able to return—not only stop the reduction—but return the total contribution costs made between July and November, so I’m really pleased to say right before the holidays we’re able to return those funds to the community,” Caboni announces enthusiastically.

Following the holidays, the university’s expecting an even more important gift--the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We will be—higher education will be, I think, in phase two so we have some time to go before that’s available,” Caboni says in response to the multi-phase distribution plan.

End of December/ the beginning of the new year, Caboni is hopeful WKU will start seeing the first of the vaccine. He says it’ll be strongly encouraged for students.13 News will keep you up to date on the latest information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

