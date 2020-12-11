‘Y’all means all’: State Rep. Patti Minter prefiles bill for LGBTQ+ protections on state level

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Representative Patti Minter is not only known for her work as a state legislator, but also for being a professor at WKU, and to people who live in Bowling Green, she has been an advocate for LGBTQ issues and fairness for quite some time.

She will now be known on the state level for her role in bringing civil rights protections to Kentuckians within the LGBTQ+ community.

Minter was one of the many voices behind the Fairness Ordinance that failed to pass in the city of Bowling Green. An ordinance that 21 other cities in Kentucky currently have in place.

Minter prefiled Bill Request 990 on Wednesday, which would extend civil rights protections to LGBTQ residents on the basis of discrimination of gender identity or sexual orientation. If the bill is passed, it would protect this class of people state-wide.

“In Bowling Green, and in Kentucky, we need nothing less than equality for all of our citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. I really believe that y’all means all. And that means that everyone should have the same rights that belong to everyone else, regardless of who they are, or who they love. And that’s something that is already happened in 21 cities in Kentucky. And Bowling Green remains the largest city in Kentucky that does not have a fairness ordinance. And people ask me about this all the time,” said Minter. “They want to know why in the world that Bowling Green hasn’t made the same move that Lexington and Louisville and Covington and Newport have made and Nashville with, you know, with whom we compete. So this is not just the right thing to do, which I think it is because everyone should have basic civil rights and human dignity.”

Currently, no legislation exists on the state level that protects people who identify as LGBTQ from being discriminated against, except in 21 Kentucky cities that have passed a fairness ordinance.

“Bill request 990 is a fairness bill that mirrors what we’re trying to pass here in Bowling Green. This protects LGBTQ people or people who are perceived to be members of the LGBTQ community. Because right now it’s also legal to discriminate against someone because you think they might be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender. A lot of people don’t realize that the just perception of sexuality is a perfectly legal category for discrimination. But this will protect LGBTQ people in employment, in housing, and in public accommodations. So it’s the right thing to do. We’ve had tremendous support here in Bowling Green for the fairness movement, and tremendous support for this bill in the past,” said Minter. “So I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to get a hearing and move this bill along this year to make these rights statewide. Right now. 25% of Kentuckians have fairness protections in their cities, towns, or counties because we now have a county, Woodford County that also has fairness protections for everybody. But we need to make sure that the 75% of people, which includes Bowling Green and Warren County, are covered and have equal rights and human dignity. And at the end of the day, why wouldn’t we want that for all of our citizens here in Bowling Green in Warren County?”

According to Fairness.org, the 21 Kentucky cities with Fairness Ordinances or Protections are:

Kentucky communities with LGBTQ Fairness Ordinances include Louisville (1999), Lexington (1999), Covington (2003), Vicco (2013), Frankfort (2013), Morehead (2013), Danville (2014), Midway (2015), Paducah (2018), and Maysville (2018), Henderson (2019), Dayton (2019), Georgetown (2019), Versailles (2019), Bellevue (2019), Highland Heights (2019), Fort Thomas (2020), Woodford County (2020), Cold Spring (2020), and Newport (2020).

“I wrote my first letter on behalf of the fairness ordinance in Bowling Green in 1999. When the Bowling Green-Warren County Human Rights Commission asked for people to come and testify or write letters how they felt about a fairness ordinance. And at that time, the Human Rights Commission recommended to the Bowling Green City Commission that they bring up for a vote to pass a fairness ordinance, that was the same year that Louisville and Lexington both passed theirs. And that’s where we’ve been ever since. I have been part of the Bowling Green fairness movement for 21 years. I’m a founding member and in 2017 for the first time we got a hearing in March of 2017. The motion died for lack of a second,” said Minter. “But in 2019, we were able to bring it forward for vote and we’re very grateful to Commissioner Slim Nash and Dana Beasley Brown who supported basic human rights for all people. And Commissioner Beasley Brown has been easily re-elected to city commission. And I’m going back to Frankfort which I’ll say, I also think shows that there is very broad-based support in this city, for people who support equal rights and human dignity for all people. This is not rocket science. And the bill is a really simple bill. It adds sexual orientation and gender identity to the groups of people protected under the state’s civil rights law of 1966. So this will complete the work to make Bowling Green in Kentucky, a state of fairness. Again, y’all means all. And I work for that every day. And I know the people of Bowling Green want to see this happen too.”

