Dishman McGinnis students thrilled to make ornaments for National Christmas Tree display

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dishman McGinnis Elementary is representing the bluegrass state in a big way, at the 2020 National Christmas Tree Display.

The Bowling Green School joined 55 other schools across the country in creating ornaments for the national Christmas event.

The ornaments adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the national Christmas tree as part of America Celebrates display.

Mary Sansom an art teacher at the school tells us how important this is to her students.

“So these kids were really excited, first of all, they are super proud to be Americans and to be able to be in this country. And it’s also for many of them one of the first times that our refugees have ever been in a safe place, Kentucky’s that home to them where they don’t have to worry about the next drink of water or the next bite of food and they’re safe,” says Sansom.

Sansom said her visual arts students created a collection of unique images of snowmen and women enjoying the best Kentucky has to offer.

