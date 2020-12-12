Advertisement

Dishman McGinnis students thrilled to make ornaments for National Christmas Tree display

By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dishman McGinnis Elementary is representing the bluegrass state in a big way, at the 2020 National Christmas Tree Display.

The Bowling Green School joined 55 other schools across the country in creating ornaments for the national Christmas event.

The ornaments adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the national Christmas tree as part of America Celebrates display.

Mary Sansom an art teacher at the school tells us how important this is to her students.

“So these kids were really excited, first of all, they are super proud to be Americans and to be able to be in this country. And it’s also for many of them one of the first times that our refugees have ever been in a safe place, Kentucky’s that home to them where they don’t have to worry about the next drink of water or the next bite of food and they’re safe,” says Sansom.

Sansom said her visual arts students created a collection of unique images of snowmen and women enjoying the best Kentucky has to offer.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
13 News interview with Gov. Andy Beshear
Schools can re-open despite red zone, Gov. Beshear explains inaccurate recovery number
Kentucky State Police / Source: (WAVE)
KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Chris says for the past 14 years he has felt as though he has had a dark cloud around him. This...
Local barber Chris Page pardoned by Gov. Beshear

Latest News

'Tids for Tots' first annual 24 hour telethon.
Tidball’s holds 24 hour telethon for Toys for Tots
Kentucky State Police / Source: (WAVE)
KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates
Santa Reads The Night Before Christmas to Children on Zoom (WBKO)
Kids give their Christmas list to Santa Claus virtually this year
WKU Student Shares Story of Recovery (WBKO)
WKU student celebrating two year anniversary of recovering from rare illness
Santa Claus visits with children virtually this year
Santa Claus visits with children virtually this year