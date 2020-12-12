Kids give their Christmas list to Santa Claus virtually this year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa has been getting creative with his annual visits with children this year.

On Thursday, 13 News hosted a virtual event with Santa Claus for our friends and family. He read the Night Before Christmas, and then interacted with each child who participated.

Though the children enjoyed seeing the big man in red, Mr. Claus said it just isn’t that same as being able to see the children in person.

“On video chats you tend to miss a lot of the facial expressions because you’re looking at it through a computer screen or a phone screen or whatever you are doing your thing on and it makes it a little more difficult,” Santa Claus said.

Santa told us that he is looking forward to next year when he can hopefully meet with kids face to face again.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.