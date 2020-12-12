Advertisement

Kids give their Christmas list to Santa Claus virtually this year

By Katey Cook
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa has been getting creative with his annual visits with children this year.

On Thursday, 13 News hosted a virtual event with Santa Claus for our friends and family. He read the Night Before Christmas, and then interacted with each child who participated.

Though the children enjoyed seeing the big man in red, Mr. Claus said it just isn’t that same as being able to see the children in person.

“On video chats you tend to miss a lot of the facial expressions because you’re looking at it through a computer screen or a phone screen or whatever you are doing your thing on and it makes it a little more difficult,” Santa Claus said.

Santa told us that he is looking forward to next year when he can hopefully meet with kids face to face again.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision...
Fatal collision in Adolphus leaves one dead, another taken to the hospital
13 News interview with Gov. Andy Beshear
Schools can re-open despite red zone, Gov. Beshear explains inaccurate recovery number
Kentucky State Police / Source: (WAVE)
KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Chris says for the past 14 years he has felt as though he has had a dark cloud around him. This...
Local barber Chris Page pardoned by Gov. Beshear

Latest News

'Tids for Tots' first annual 24 hour telethon.
Tidball’s holds 24 hour telethon for Toys for Tots
Kentucky State Police / Source: (WAVE)
KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates
WKU Student Shares Story of Recovery (WBKO)
WKU student celebrating two year anniversary of recovering from rare illness
Santa Claus visits with children virtually this year
Santa Claus visits with children virtually this year