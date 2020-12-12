KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates

Hickory, KY. (December 11, 2020) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently assisting Tennessee authorities in locating two escaped inmates from northwest Tennessee. KSP is urging all citizens along the state line area in far western Kentucky to be cautious. After escaping custody, the inmates reportedly committed several burglaries and thefts in this general area. The public is asked to check on their loved ones and report any suspicious activity. Also, KSP requests that the public lock their vehicles and homes. In the event of an emergency, please call 911. For non-emergencies, please call 270-856-3721.