Purples shutout Colonels; advance to state title game

Eli Burwash and Jordan Dingle celebrate after a Purples score against North Bullitt.
By Hunter Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Purples are headed to the 5A state championship after a 20-0 win over the Covington Catholic Colonels.

This will be the 11th state title game appearance for the Purples and their first since winning the championship in 2016.

Bowling Green’s defense forced six turnovers in the victory. Dylan Echols led the team with three interceptions. Two of the Purples’ three scores would come off of turnovers.

The Purples jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after a 72-yard touchdown run by Conner Cooper. Cooper would finish with two rushing scores. Javeius Bunton would get a score of his own late in the second quarter after an interception by Rece Jones.

This was the first time Bowling Green has beaten Covington Catholic. The Purples were previously 0-3 including a 28-0 shutout in last year’s state semifinals.

Bowling Green will face the winner between Owensboro and Frederick Douglass on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2:00 p.m. CT at Kroger Field.

Mark Spader will be going for his sixth state championship with the Purples and his first as head coach.

