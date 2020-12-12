Tidball’s holds 24 hour telethon for Toys for Tots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A local bar in Bowling Green kicked off their annual fundraiser for Toys for Tots, however, due to Covid-19 this year’s event was virtual.

Tidball’s kicked off their ‘Tids for Tots 24-Hour Telethon’ at 5 p.m on Friday and the event goes until 5 p.m. Saturday. So far the telethon has raised over $2,000 for Toys For Tots.

“We started streaming yesterday at five o’clock for our inaugural ‘Tids for Tots’ live stream. We usually have a big concert every year, but since what’s going on in the world with COVID, unfortunately, we can’t be open right now indoors. So we decided to make it into a 24-hour live stream and we have raised so far over $2,200 so far. After all of this, we’re gonna be going on a big shopping spree, and if there’s any money left over it will it’ll be donated to Toys for Tots, or other local charities that will benefit the children of the South Central Kentucky Community. So far to see all this money coming in and we have a few hours left. I’m not surprised by the support. Our city never ceases to amaze me by giving their compassion and their support of each other. To say it was not expected or shock would be a lie because I know how great this community is and they backed us for nearly 20 years now and they continue to do so,” said Brian Jarvis, part-owner of Tidball’s.

Jarvis said overall the telethon has been a rewarding experience to be apart of.

“It’s been fun and it has been rewarding. Anytime that we can do something to influence a child’s life and in a positive manner, we’re going to take that opportunity and we’re going to seize it.”

To donate or watch the live stream click here.

