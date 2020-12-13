Barren Co. church donates over 300 bikes to children in need

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the season of giving--especially during this pandemic.

In Glasgow, River Lake Church’s held a ‘Let Hope In’ event, and with the money given to the community in partnership with the Glasgow Police Department the church was able to provide 350 bikes to children in need in Barren County.

What an awesome day at River Lake Church, got to be part of an amazing group of volunteers giving out 350 bicycles! Even the rain couldn't dampen the spirit and excitement today! Posted by Tom Lapham on Saturday, December 12, 2020

“River Lake Church has partnered with the Family Resource and Youth Service Center in the Glasgow, Barren County and Caverna School systems to find children who need a bicycle for Christmas. We put together 350 bicycles matching these needs,” said Nicole Randall. “Due to Covid, we had to do this event by appointments so there would not be too many on the grounds at one time.”

My kids was able to get a bike for Christmas ⛄⛄⛄ Thank you Jesus for this amazing church helping my family. Posted by Kimberly Harper on Saturday, December 12, 2020

“Each year, since 2014, River Lake Church has conducted what we call ‘Let Hope In’ for the Christmas season. We partnered with the local school Resource officers to obtain a list of kids who could benefit most from receiving this small token of hope for the holidays,” said Seth Harper.

Thanks for helping support those in our community River Lake Church, Merry Christmas.

