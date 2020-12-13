Don’t have a meal for Christmas? Local Army recruiter wants to feed you this year with event ‘Kindness for Christmas’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kindness for Christmas! That is what one Bowling Green man is bringing to his community.

Anthony Holt, a U.S. Army Recruiter in Bowling Green is providing a free meal to anyone who might not have anywhere to spend on Christmas Day.

It will be held at the SoKY Marketplace 636 Center Street in Bowling Green from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m on Christmas Day. There will be free food, games, toys, a live DJ, and Santa might even stop in after his busy night of delivering gifts.

Kindness for Christmas!!!!! Please like and share, you never know who it could help! Posted by Anthony Holt on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

13 News’ Brandon Jarrett will be at the event on Midday Live on Christmas Day! Come join us!

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.