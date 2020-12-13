Advertisement

Increasing clouds, and much cooler

By Jonathan Blake
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds are likely to increase into the overnight hours with temperatures much cooler in the upper 30s. For Sunday, temperatures will reach into the upper 40s, and will remain mostly cloudy, but the next chance of rain is likely in the evening hours.

Sunday evening into Monday morning, a chance of showers is likely to begin your work week. It’s not expected to remain for long, as rain is expected to move east by mid-morning. Highs for Monday will reach into the mid 40s, with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. Tuesday looks to repeat Mondays forecast, but there is a chance of showers overnight as we head into Wednesday. Early Wednesday could feature rain or possibly wet snow showers. From Wednesday afternoon into Friday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Our next chance of showers may be this upcoming Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. High 45, Low 35, winds NW-6

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High 46, Low 26, winds NW-8

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46, Low 32, winds NE-7

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 70 (2015)

Record Low: -5 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.04″

Monthly Precip: 0.20″ (-1.77″)

Yearly Precip: 51.58″ (+4.52″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

