Last week to sign up for ‘Toys For Tots’ in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Christmas is around the corner, and on Saturday children in Warren County received a Christmas they would never forget from ‘Toys For Tots.’

300 families are lined up at the North Pole to receive their gifts from Santa and his elves that have worked their magic. If you would like to sign up Toys for Tots you have until Thursday of this week at noon.@wbkotv pic.twitter.com/4ZNRX74u5V — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) December 12, 2020

Over the past two Saturdays ‘Toys For Tots’ in Warren County has been able to distribute Christmas presents to 600 families. Their goal this year in total is to serve 900 families.

Beware of heavy traffic on Old Barren River Road as 300 families are making their way into the North Pole for Toys for Tots. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/oR40hgdBNM — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) December 12, 2020

According to the local coordinator despite Covid-19 this year they have received more support in donations than they have in previous years.

“The Marines and I started meeting early in the summer and we were worried about this year. We knew that the demand was going to be higher--we just knew that because of the pandemic people have lost their jobs that have never needed toys before that are going to need them this year. We were stressed we tried to start an advertisement a little bit more we have been using our media and it has worked so well with our community. I think the community knew that the need was going to be higher this year because we have received more toys and monetary donations at this point than we ever have in all of the years of the program,” said Janel Doyle, coordinator for Warren County.

This is the second Saturday for toy distribution for Toys For Tots in Warren County. Between today and last Saturday... Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Saturday, December 12, 2020

‘Toys For Tots’ in Warren County will still be accepting sign-ups this week until Thursday at noon. Just call 270-562-0518.

Calls will be taken Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m and on Thursday from 8 a.m until 12 p.m.

