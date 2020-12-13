Last weekend for the BG Landmark Associations To-Go Christmas Tour

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -This year the Christmas season for the Landmark Association is a little different due to COVID-19. The association typically has an annual tour of homes for Christmas but this year they took that tour to-go.

“So each year we open up homes, historic homes in Bowling Green, and Warren County, and let people tour them with the cooperation of the homeowners, it’s just a really fun event each year, but this year, we changed it up a little bit. We now have the Christmas tour to-go and we have about 25 houses on this tour. So that’s really fun and they have decorated so nicely, everybody decorates in their own unique style. It’s just really bright and cheerful and happy. So we wanted to create an opportunity for folks to get out and drive around and enjoy the lights. We’ve also added some community gems to the list. So these are places like Fountain Square Park, of course, is so beautiful this time of year, and the Historic Rail Park, of course, and then we’ve added Cherry Hall, along with some other places like that,” said Emily Brown, Landmark Association.

This year’s to-go Christmas tour is free however the Landmark Association is encouraging you to donate to community organizations in place of purchasing a ticket like you normally would for the tour of homes.

“Typically, we charge $10 a person for our tour, and it usually has about 12 to 15 homes on it. This year is much bigger and it’s the exterior, of course, and the tour is free. So, of course, you can go on the tour and enjoy it for free. But what we are doing is encouraging people to give back to think of others at this time of year especially, the homeless population in Bowling Green, we want to reach out to them and take care of them through the organizations that really have their hands are in this already. They’re working really hard in these communities and HOTEL INC. is one of our favorites and the Salvation Army, and then Room in the Inn is doing great work too. So we want to point people towards those organizations. So you’re going to find links on our website where people can go learn about what they’re doing, and then donate,” added Brown.

The last day to enjoy the Christmas to-go tour is on December 13. Once you have finished your tour of homes don’t forget to vote for your favorite home on the Landmark Associations website.

The Landmark Association will be having a pop-up shop still next Saturday if you’re looking to support local artists and find something unique.

“So we have some neat Landmark publications that are very unique and very specific to our community. You can’t find them anywhere else. So we’re having a pop-up shop to sell the Landmark publications that we have, as well as some art prints and postcards and note cards and things like that. So that’ll be a fun pop up shop at the Tyler Adams house, which is at 1123 State Street. It’s going to be from 3 to 5 on Saturday. It would be a fun place to go to get a gift that you know is for the person that it’s hard to buy for because these are very unique items,” added Brown.

