Advertisement

Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff

By CNN
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - A man was taken into custody at a Las Vegas-area airport after he hopped a fence and climbed onto the wing of an airplane as it was about to take off.

Video shows the man climbing on the wing of Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 as it prepared for takeoff Saturday at McCarran International Airport. Airport staff spotted the man around 2 p.m. PT after he hopped a perimeter fence.

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.

The plane went back to the gate for a full inspection. The flight departed approximately four hours after it had been scheduled to.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police / Source: (WAVE)
KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 and Vaccine Update
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
13 News interview with Gov. Andy Beshear
Schools can re-open despite red zone, Gov. Beshear explains inaccurate recovery number
Chris says for the past 14 years he has felt as though he has had a dark cloud around him. This...
Local barber Chris Page pardoned by Gov. Beshear

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Georgia high court rejects latest Trump election appeal
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec....
EXPLAINER: How much COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court