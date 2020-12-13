Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee officials are warning the public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on the highway.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Lawrenceburg, semi-truck tires blow out due to under-inflation, over-weight and excessive use resulting in ‘alligators’ on the highway.

“Be aware of these road hazards when travelling on the highways,” says THP. “Be Safe, Be Aware and Buckle Up!”

