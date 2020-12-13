Veterans for Veterans to hold remembrance wreath laying ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Saturday, December 19 the Veterans for Veterans organization will be having a remembrance ceremony for local veterans.

We are just one day away from ending our collections for the Wreaths Across America fundraiser. Nearly 50% of the... Posted by Veterans for Veterans on Sunday, November 29, 2020

They will be honoring 57 veterans in total and each veteran will have a wreath place on their headstone.

“We have a remembrance ceremony scheduled for December 19 at 11 am at Barren River Baptist Church Cemetery. This is through a partnership with Wreaths Across America. Across the nation, at the same exact time, these wreaths laying ceremonies are going to take place. Then we’re going to place race at the headstones of every veteran. We have 57 veterans that will be honored on that day,” said Cory Felts, Veterans for Veterans.

REMEMBER. . . HONOR. . . TEACH... On December 19 at 11:00 am, 2020, Wreaths Across America will be at Barren River... Posted by Veterans for Veterans on Friday, November 20, 2020

For information about the ceremony and locations check out their Facebook page.

