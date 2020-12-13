Advertisement

Veterans for Veterans to hold remembrance wreath laying ceremony

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Saturday, December 19 the Veterans for Veterans organization will be having a remembrance ceremony for local veterans.

We are just one day away from ending our collections for the Wreaths Across America fundraiser. Nearly 50% of the...

Posted by Veterans for Veterans on Sunday, November 29, 2020

They will be honoring 57 veterans in total and each veteran will have a wreath place on their headstone.

“We have a remembrance ceremony scheduled for December 19 at 11 am at Barren River Baptist Church Cemetery. This is through a partnership with Wreaths Across America. Across the nation, at the same exact time, these wreaths laying ceremonies are going to take place. Then we’re going to place race at the headstones of every veteran. We have 57 veterans that will be honored on that day,” said Cory Felts, Veterans for Veterans.

REMEMBER. . . HONOR. . . TEACH... On December 19 at 11:00 am, 2020, Wreaths Across America will be at Barren River...

Posted by Veterans for Veterans on Friday, November 20, 2020

For information about the ceremony and locations check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police / Source: (WAVE)
KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 and Vaccine Update
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
13 News interview with Gov. Andy Beshear
Schools can re-open despite red zone, Gov. Beshear explains inaccurate recovery number
Chris says for the past 14 years he has felt as though he has had a dark cloud around him. This...
Local barber Chris Page pardoned by Gov. Beshear

Latest News

Last weekend for the BG Landmark Associations To-Go Christmas Tour
Last weekend for the BG Landmark Associations To-Go Christmas Tour
Last week to sign up for ‘Toys For Tots’ in Warren County
Last week to sign up for ‘Toys For Tots’ in Warren County
Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 and Vaccine Update
Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 and Vaccine Update
Rockin around the Christmas tree
Rockin around the Christmas tree
KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates
KSP Urging Citizens Near State Line Area to Be Cautious Reference Escaped Inmates