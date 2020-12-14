Allen County Primary Center assistant principal selected for prestigious cohort

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, KASA (Kentucky Association of School Administrators) announced inductees for its 2021 Kentucky Women in Education Leadership (KWEL) cohort, which included an assistant principal from Allen County.

Natalie Davis, assistant principal at Allen County Primary Center, was among 24 educational leaders selected for the prestigious cohort, which chose leaders through a competitive application process based on specific leadership criteria. KWEL is designed for women working in P-12 public education who wish to strengthen or advance their careers.

“This group of women brings expertise, talent and experience to the program,” noted KASA Executive Director Dr. Rhonda Caldwell. “They are strong leaders amidst the backdrop of the pandemic. They are finding real solutions to bring our students back to school and help them recover and thrive beyond the uncertainty and trauma the pandemic has brought to our families and local communities. They join more than one hundred of their colleagues to help redefine the future for women in public education and will be part of the generation that reimagines what school can and should be.”

The KASA release added that in addition to the wealth of education experience these 24 exceptional women leaders bring, “they are also community leaders, entrepreneurs, moms, world travelers, fitness specialists, lifelong learners, and so much more.”

In addition to Davis, the 2021 inductees (and their school districts) include Amanda Abell (Caverna Independent), Jessica Addison (Christian County), Karen Angel (Lee County), Christie Biggerstaff (Monroe County), Misty Goble, (Johnson County), Michelle Gregg, (Walton-Verona Independent), Kathy Gutzwiller (Boone County), Terra Hancock (Union County), Katie Holbrook (Ashland Independent), Rebecca Howell (Ashland Independent), Robin Kelly, (Danville Independent), Jeannie Lett (Jefferson County), Jennifer Michael (Newport Independent), Dudley Napier (Montgomery County), Charlotte O’Bryan (Estill County), Martina Skidmore (Powell County), Lesley Smith (Kenton County), Tiffany Smith (Clark County), Stephanie Stambaugh (Boone County), Dana Thomas (Marion County), Sarah Townsend (Fulton Independent), Randee Renee Wright (Breckinridge County), and Chastity Yates (Hardin County).

The KWEL forum entitled “Women Leading Women: Courageous, Compassionate, Capable,” is set for March 18-19, 2021 and will bring both experienced and aspiring leaders together for an extraordinary growth opportunity.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.