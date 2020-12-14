Advertisement

Black Lab mix adopted from shelter after 1,134 days

Happy Tails Capone!
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.
Capone, a black lab mix, lived at Animals Friends for more than three years.(Source: Animal Friends)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – It took more than three years, but Capone, a 10-year-old black Lab mix, finally has a new home.

He spent 1,134 days at Animal Friends before being adopted last week.

“They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn’t be more true for our sweet Capone who FINALLY found his new family,” the animal shelter said on Facebook. “Capone, our longest-term resident, has been with us since November 2017.”

1,134 DAYS! They say good things come to those who wait ... and that couldn't be more true for our sweet Capone who...

Posted by Animal Friends on Friday, December 11, 2020

The foster family that was taking care of Capone officially adopted him on Thursday.

“Happy Tails Capone! We’re so glad that you have a family of your own and a home for the holidays,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Kentucky, 2,454 new cases reported on Sunday
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP investigating fatal collision in Christian County
Gov. Beshear hails COVID-19 vaccine arrival
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 and Vaccine Update

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden
In a major turning point in the coronavirus pandemic, the first COVID-19 vaccines are being...
First COVID vaccines administered in US as death toll passes 300,000
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia to audit one county’s signatures on ballot envelopes
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at the medical center
COVID-19 at Medical Center in Bowling Green
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack