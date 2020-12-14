COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health; first shots given today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first COVID-19 vaccines were given in Bowling Green Monday morning, signaling the beginning of the end for a worldwide pandemic that has cost more that 2,000 Kentuckians their lives to date.

“We have been preparing for receipt and distribution since notified that Med Center Health was the designated recipient for our region,” said Connie Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Med Center Health. “We have seen first-hand the impact of this devastating virus on our patients, physicians, and healthcare workers as well as the community. The vaccine will be administered in accordance with priorities recommended by the Kentucky Department for Public Health first to our nursing home patients, then to the front-line clinical staff members caring for COVID patients here at Med Center Health.”

The first dose is scheduled to be administered to Dr. William Moss, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department, at 2 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Med Center Health’s first five doses will be given to recipients from five different areas of the hospital:

William Moss, MD – Medical Director, Emergency Department

Patricia Watson, MD – Infectious Disease

Leslie Rossetter, RN – Director, Medical Services

Justin Srygler, RRT-RPFT – Director, Respiratory Services

Kendra Messenger – Community Paramedic

“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Smith added. “While the arrival of the vaccine is a game changer in the fight against this pandemic, we recognize that the delivery of subsequent vaccine for the general public will take time over several months. We all must continue to wear a mask, practice proper hygiene and keep socially distant. Let’s finish this together!”

The Medical Center at Bowling Green is honored to have been selected to be one of the first hospitals in Kentucky to receive an allocation of the initial Pfizer vaccine. https://t.co/6W5pef6NDL pic.twitter.com/KZjqSgUp5V — Med Center Health (@MedCenterHealth) December 14, 2020

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Kentucky on Sunday with more expected. Gov. Andy Beshear said the Pfizer vaccine will be deployed to long-term care facilities first.

“It represents 66% of the fatalities we have in Kentucky, so eliminating that will be a major gamechanger,” the governor said.

Beshear’s goal is to vaccinate everyone in long-term care facilities by March 1, then proceed to educators. The governor expected vaccines for the general population to be available around spring or summer.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.