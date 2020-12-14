First health care workers in Bowling Green receive COVID-19 vaccine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Five health care workers at Med Center Health received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.
Among the workers were William Moss, MD; Medical Director, Emergency Department, Patricia Watson, MD; Infectious Disease, Leslie Rossetter, RN; Director, Medical Services, Justin Srygler, RRT-RPFT; Director, Respiratory Services, Kendra Messenger; Community Paramedic.
“We have seen first-hand the impact of this devastating virus on our patients, physicians, and healthcare workers as well as the community. The vaccine will be administered in accordance with priorities recommended by the Kentucky Department for Public Health first to our nursing home patients, then to the front-line clinical staff members caring for COVID patients here at Med Center Health,” said Connie Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Med Center Health.
