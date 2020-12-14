First Kentuckians, health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Kentucky hospitals, UofL Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington and the Medical Center at Bowling Green, each received 975 doses today and began their vaccination plans, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

“In what will forever be remembered as a monumental event in our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Medical Center is honored to have been selected to be one of the first hospitals in Kentucky to receive an allocation of the initial Pfizer vaccine,” said Connie Smith, president and chief executive officer of Med Center Health.

Five health care workers at UofL Hospital were publicly vaccinated against COVID-19 including Jason Smith, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at UofL Health and trauma surgeon at UofL Hospital; Valerie Briones-Pryor, MD; Mohamed Saad, MD; LaShawn Scott, MSN/Ed, RN, CCRN-K; and Beth Sum, BSN.

“Today is a historic day in the commonwealth – we are at the beginning of the end of our war with COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, is the defense we have needed to end this pandemic, and with the highly effective Moderna vaccine likely on its way to approval soon, we are all filled with hope for the first time in a very long time. Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible. To our front-line workers: we are forever grateful for your bravery, talents and compassion.”

Dr. Briones-Pryor works on the COVID unit and said she lost her 27th patient Monday since March. She said she got the vaccination for those patients and their families.

“I was honored to be one of the first five to receive this vaccine,” she said.

