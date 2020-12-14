Franklin young woman feels again after being paralyzed six days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A young woman is able to feel again after being paralyzed for a week.

Amy Jo Nichols, a 19-year-old from Franklin, Kentucky, was in a terrible car wreck that shattered her spine. The Medical Center was able to use pieces of doners’ spines to reconstruct Amy’s spine so she can feel again.

The surgery took around nine hours. Her mother says it’s been a difficult recovery for her daughter who’s very independent.

”I told her Amy Jo, after this surgery, walk one inch to me. If you walk one inch, you will make it. So she felt bad after surgery because she couldn’t walk the one inch. So the next morning she said momma, I’m sorry. I tried and then the next morning she was able to help stand up and she walked more than a foot,” Amy Jo’s mother, Amy Allen, says emotionally.

The family says they are struggling to pay the expensive medical bills without insurance, but Amy Allen says this difficult time has brought the family closer together.

Amy Jo and her mother wanted to thank the hospital personnel for getting them through such a difficult time, and they ask everyone to consider becoming a donor to help others like Amy was helped.

