Lady Toppers Boosted by Bench in Loss at Little Rock

The Lady Toppers drop to 0-3 after 63-47 loss to Little Rock(WKU Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Women’s Basketball is still searching for its first win after a 63-47 loss to Little Rock on Sunday.

Alley Collet was the Lay Toppers leading scorer for the second time this season, finishing with 11 points. Fatou Pouye added nine points and five rebounds while Meral Abdelgawad had six points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

WKU’s bench tallied a season-high 19 points against the Trojans. Hope Sivori finished with a team-leading four assists and eight points. Tori Hunter had her best game with nine points going -of-3 shooting along with five rebounds.

The Lady Tops trailed Little Rock 13-12 after the first quarter but the Trojans opened the second on a 6-0 run. Little would outscore WKU 17-7 in the second quarter.

The loss to Little Rock ended WKU’s three-game win streak against the Trojans. It was only the fourth time the Lady Tops have lost in Little Rock.

WKU will be back at E.A. Diddle Arean on Wednesday, Dec. 16 taking on Bellarmine. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. CT.

