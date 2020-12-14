Morgantown husband and wife reunite after 2 year citizenship battle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Morgantown woman was reunited with her husband after two years of fighting for citizenship.

Ashley Gomez and her husband, Antonio Gomez, made the decision to get his US citizenship in 2016.

He traveled to Guatemala for his interview, but he was denied and ended up stuck there for two years. His waiver was finally approved in May of 2020. Ashley wrote to the Guatemalan embassy for an emergency interview due to COVID-19.

Now that he’s back, she says it’s like starting their life over again. He hadn’t even met his youngest child.

“A lot of people don’t know unless you go through the struggle and it’s not easy and it doesn’t happen overnight. It took us so many years for it to finally be real,” Ashley explains.

Ashley says, for anyone going through this citizenship process, have hope. She says it takes time, but it’s the storm before the rainbow.

