Nick Howard writes song “Brave” inspired by challenges of 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nick Howard, a British-reared pop performer and songwriter that rose to global notoriety after winning “The Voice of Germany”, captures an inspiring message in his latest release Brave. Brave provides an uplifting message immersed in a shake-it-off and stand tall melody that is destined to motivate and empower listeners fatigued with the pressures of a world-wide pandemic, social injustice and a political rhetoric of divisiveness.

“This bizarre 2020 landscape inspired me to write a song that called on all of us to stand up for peace, tolerance, kindness and for those less fortunate than ourselves,” says Nick. “I try to write music that inspires all of us to be better versions of ourselves and Brave is no exception to this humble journey.”

Nick has accumulated tens of millions of streams across his catalogue and been featured on some of Apple and Spotify’s biggest playlists. On the small screen, his music has been featured in TV broadcasts in over 50 countries including hit series “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “The Hills,” “Jersey Shore,” “Switched at Birth,” “LA Ink” and “90210.”

Nick’s previous release, Our Time clocked national attention with spotlights via SiriusXM, Radio Disney, Fox, CMT, Apple Music and was featured as the close out track on the season finale of hit show, “World of Dance.” Before the pandemic, fans could find Nick supporting the likes of Train, Lenka, Gavin DeGraw, Boyce Avenue, Rachel Platten, Tyler Ward, Eric Hutchinson, Lifehouse, Sunrise Avenue, Gary Barlow, etc. on the world-wide touring scene.

Originally from the United Kingdom but having spent most of his adult life in the United States, Nick has played over 1,000 shows across the world, released six albums and seen his singles top the iTunes charts in four countries. He even managed to learn German in just two months and go on to win "The Voice of Germany" in 2012.

Now based in Nashville, Nick balances his life as a performing artist, songwriter, husband and father with his latest venture as an entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Bookable, a platform allowing fans and brands to find and book artists directly for house concerts, private events and more. He also started his own music festival in Europe, the ‘Nomad Music Festival’ which had successfully been executed for three consecutive years before the pandemic. Feeling a desire to share his knowledge and navigation of the entertainment scene with aspiring acts, Nick regularly mentors emerging artists, shepherding them through the critical development stages as they set a course to pave their own path in the industry.

