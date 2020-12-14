Advertisement

Not as Cold Tuesday!

Another System Means Another Shot for Rain Tuesday Night
By Shane Holinde
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds refused to budge Monday, keeping temperatures on the cold side with even colder wind chill values. We’ll start with readings in the 20s Tuesday before a slightly warmer afternoon with some sun in the offing late day.

Clouds thicken Tuesday afternoon with the arrival of our next system. This one will once again bring mainly rain to South-Central KY, although some wet snow could mix in over mainly northern/eastern sections at the onset (no accumulation). Showers continue into Wednesday before ending late Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 40s each of the next two days.

More sunshine returns late in the week, with a warming trend getting underway after Thursday. By the weekend, high temps will be pushing the 50 degree mark. A weak front may bring us a few showers Saturday, with Sunday looking dry at this time.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46, Low 35, winds E-9

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High 45, Low 27, winds W-8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 41, Low 23, winds W-5

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 72 (2015)

Record Low: 0 (1898)

Today’s Precip: 0.25″

Monthly Precip: 1.05″ (-1.24″)

Yearly Precip: 52.43″ (+5.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

