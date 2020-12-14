Rain continues into the morning hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight we are tracking some rain that is forecasted to fall this evening into Monday morning. Lows will slide into the upper 30s before daybreak as showers continue into the twilight hours.

However rain is expected to dissolve by mid morning. For Monday afternoon, we see partly cloudy skies with highs forecasted into the lower 40s, but temperatures will cool with a north wind bringing lows into the mid 20s. Tuesday’s temperatures will remain into the lower 40s, but clouds will increase by the afternoon as another chance of rain arrives by late evening. Rain may be mixed with wet snow by Wednesday morning as temperatures will be into the upper 20s by sunrise.

Wednesday evening to Friday, expect partly to mostly clear skies with highs gradually rising into the upper 40s for your highs, and mid 30s for your lows. Saturday is another shot at our next weather maker with temperatures likely to reach 50 as winds from the south will bring warm air to the area. Showers may remain until Sunday

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Chance of showers. High 46, Low 26, winds NW-8

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46, Low 32, winds NE-7

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High 43, Low 29, winds SW-6

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 76 (1927)

Record Low: -8 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.04″

Monthly Precip: 0.20″ (-1.93″)

Yearly Precip: 51.58″ (+4.36″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

