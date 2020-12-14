Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Seven defendants have been charged in a conspiracy to deal a large quantity of methamphetamine in the Bowling Green area.

According to the indictment, Tyrecus J. Crowe, George Sanchez, Andre M. Graham, Michael D. Padilla, Raymond Derouse Jr., Jeremy Quezada, and Brandon Cherry, conspired to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine from June through August. Derouse, Quezada, and Cherry all face additional counts for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“This case resulted in the largest crystal meth seizure in Warren County history. These cases are not possible without a team effort of our state, local and federal partners,” said Tommy Loving, the Executive Director of the Bowling Green/Warren County Dug Task Force. “Our local detectives partnering with the FBI shut down a major supplier of crystal meth and his drug trafficking organization. The US Attorney’s office worked with us from the early stages of this case to help bring it to fruition. The Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and WKU Police all participated in the joint investigation with the FBI.”

According to an accompanying affidavit in support of a federal criminal complaint, on July 24 the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stopped a white Chevrolet Tahoe for speeding. A driver and two passengers were in the Tahoe. Officials said a consented search uncovered around 40 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine hidden in a black bag and a rental agreement between the rental company and Tyrecus Crowe. Authorities said the driver explained to a DEA agent that he was driving the rented car from California to Bowling Green to deliver the crystal methamphetamine to Tyrecus Crowe. The driver said Crowe rented the Tahoe and let the driver use it for this trip, and that this was his second trip to California to pick up crystal methamphetamine for Crowe. According to the report, at the end of the previous trip, the driver successfully delivered approximately 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine to Crowe’s home in Bowling Green.

According to officials, the driver said crowe during a July 26 interview that Crowe provided the driver with cash to deliver in California. Once in California, the driver met George Sanchez at a pre-determined location in Los Angeles, California. Sanchez met the driver, then the two traveled together in Sanchez’s vehicle to a residence relatively close to the initial meeting location. Sanchez and the driver hand counted the money, then Sanchez weighed the money on a scale. The driver did not remember how much money he transported the first trip, but Crowe gave the driver $105,000 in cash during this second trip. The driver gave Sanchez the $105,000 and Sanchez then gave the driver the crystal methamphetamine and drove him back to the driver’s vehicle.

“Relationships matter especially in law enforcement, when collaboration is needed to defend our families from the volume of poison that traffickers are pouring into West Kentucky,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “That is exactly why we opened a fully-staffed office of federal prosecutors in Bowling Green earlier this year, to work with some of the finest lawmen and women in our Commonwealth to better protect Southcentral Kentucky.”

If convicted, the defendants face no less than 10 years and no more than life in federal custody.

