Starting off the week on a cold and wet note!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet weekend for many spots, the showers returned Sunday evening through Monday morning. Drier weather is on tap though by this afternoon and continues for part of the forecast!

We're serving you some cold December weather in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

A low pressure system responsible for the rain showers over the last 24 hours is in northern Georgia and moving along the Appalachian Mountains on Monday. The moisture associated with this system has quickly moved out of south-central Kentucky as cold and dry air flows in from the northwest as a strong high pressure system in North Dakota moves towards the Great Lakes over the next 24 hours. High pressure will have no problem keeping things cold on Monday as highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s as breezy northwest winds will keep clouds in the area for the majority of the day, though we do expect clearing late. Wind gusts could go up to 30 mph later this morning and early afternoon.

Skies will remain partly cloudy late as more clouds move in on Tuesday, increasing to mostly cloudy for most of the daytime. Highs will be improved slightly to the mid 40s, which is seasonable for this time of the year. We’re focused on the next weather-maker, which could make some winter weather impacts for portions of the region on Wednesday. For us, however, we will likely just see cold rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some locations, especially in our northern counties, could see some snow mix in, though we do not anticipate any accumulating snow at this time. We’ll keep a close eye on travel impacts with this, but given how warm some pavement temps are as well as soil temperatures, it does not look likely to be a widespread issue. Stay tuned for the latest updates from 13 News and have the WBKO First Alert Weather app downloaded!

After the moisture leaves on Wednesday, things look to dry out for the end of the week! Thursday will be the coldest day of the 7 day with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain the same on Friday, but temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 40s! This weekend will see seasonable temperatures continue, but shower chances return with those chances only isolated at best. Christmas week appears to be on track at seeing temperatures near-to-slightly above normal along with moisture also on track to be near-to-slightly above normal. Chances of a “White Christmas” do not look for us, but we rarely see measureable snow on December 25 historically and statistically speaking (check out the link below for more information).

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: AM stray showers, clouds decreasing. Breezy. High 42. Low 26. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. High 46. Low 35. Winds E at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. High 43. Low 26. Winds W at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (2015)

Record Low Today: 0 (1898)

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 49

Yesterday’s Low: 35

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.61″

Monthly Precip: 0.81″ (-1.32″)

Yearly Precip: 52.19″ (+4.97″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

