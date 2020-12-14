Advertisement

Virginia woman ‘Ms. Ellen’ celebrates 103rd birthday

By Hannah Eason
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Last week, a Prince George native turned 103 years “young.”

Family and friends of Deacon Ellen Jones, or “Ms. Ellen,” set up a throne-like area for her to enjoy during a drive-thru birthday party. Loved ones drove by to show their socially-distant love and support.

Ms. Ellen was front and center as cars drove by honking and waving, but she says there’s one thing in particular that would make her birthday wishes come true:

“Love for all people, and President Barack Obama and his family to wish me a happy birthday. A happy 103rd birthday,” Jones said.

Jones was born on Dec. 10, 1917. If you do the math, you’ll realize she lived through the end of World War I and the entire Great Depression.

Ms. Ellen watched Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech live, and she lived through the Civil Rights Movement as an adult.

Deacon Jones has also seen 17 presidents inaugurated in her days on Earth. Even today, Jones is an active member of the NAACP and other prestigious organizations.

Join NBC12 in wishing Ms. Ellen a Happy 103rd Birthday!

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of 'alligators' on highway
Tenn. officials warning public to be aware of ‘alligators’ on highway
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Kentucky, 2,454 new cases reported on Sunday
Kentucky State Police Cruiser
KSP investigating fatal collision in Christian County
Gov. Beshear hails COVID-19 vaccine arrival
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 and Vaccine Update

Latest News

An 11-year-old Alaskan husky named Cassidy was in a field behind her home when someone shot her.
Family finds dog fatally shot behind home, believes someone thought it was coyote
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden
In a major turning point in the coronavirus pandemic, the first COVID-19 vaccines are being...
First COVID vaccines administered in US as death toll passes 300,000
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia to audit one county’s signatures on ballot envelopes
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at the medical center
COVID-19 at Medical Center in Bowling Green