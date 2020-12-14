Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Monday’s update comes as the first vaccinations were given across the state to selected front line health care workers.

The governor said he would likely be vaccinated next week to help build confidence in the vaccine.

Gov. Beshear said an impact was being seen in the daily new cases numbers from the recent steps taken to slow the spread of the virus. He said there was in improvement in overall numbers and the positivity rate.

The governor said there were 1,802 new cases of the virus Monday, less than the previous Monday. Warren County had 53.

There were 17 deaths.

Kentucky COVID Facts 12-14-2020
Gov. Beshear laid out several guidelines for schools moving forward including a recommendation to return to in-person classes no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021 instead of the previous recommended date of Jan. 4. He said the Healthy at School Guidelines would become mandatory Jan. 4. Schools also must accommodate all educators who fall into a high-risk category with virtual options as well as provide virtual options for students that would not negatively impact a student’s GPA, class rank, ability to take advanced placement classes or any other educational opportunity or recognition.

Watch below.

