WKU accepts invite to LendingTree Bowl

By Hunter Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The season is over yet for Western Kentucky Football as the Tops have accepted an invite to the LendingTree Bowl.

The Hilltoppers will face Georgia State. The Tops and Panthers last met in the Autonation Cure Bowl in 2017, with Georgia State claiming a 27-17 victory.

The LendingTree Bowl will be held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The Tops and Panthers will kick off on Saturday, December 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.

This will be the seventh bowl game for WKU in the past nine seasons.

The Tops are currently 5-6 (4-3 C-USA) and won three straight to close out the regular season.

