Amedisys Home Health collecting Stockings for Seniors

By Laura Rogers
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Christmas Eve the stockings will be hung by the chimney with care, and there are local efforts to make sure that includes in the homes of the elderly.

Kristen Wyrick is a physical therapist and Care Transitions Coordinator at Amedisys Home Health.

Wyrick is organizing a stocking drive, wanting to spread some goodwill to the elderly in our community and provide a few of their essential needs. Her goal is to reach 750 seniors.

Suggested stocking stuffers include hand-written notes, small blankets, gripper socks, regular socks, shampoo and conditioner, lotion, hand sanitizer, small games, puzzles, individually wrapped candy, large print activity books, non-perishable snacks and foods and adult coloring books with colored pencils.

To get involved, purchase some stockings and fill them up with those suggested items by December 18. Drop off your filled stockings at Rich Pond Market, 8233 Nashville Road or Amedisys Home Health Care, 1724 Rockingham Avenue across from Bowling Green High School.

For more information, contact Kristen at 270-792-6591.

