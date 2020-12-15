Advertisement

Arrest made connected to death of Breonna Taylor protester

Ashton Nally was arrested on federal carjacking charges that resulted in protest leader Travis...
Ashton Nally was arrested on federal carjacking charges that resulted in protest leader Travis Nagdy’s death.(Provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky man has been charged in connection to the death of a man who had been active in the protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The FBI tells news outlets that 20-year-old Ashton Nally of Hardin County was charged Sunday in Madisonville with armed robbery of a vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Travis Nagdy was fatally shot Nov. 23 during a carjacking in Louisville. Nally could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of the federal statute because a death resulted. No one has been charged with Nagdy’s death.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

