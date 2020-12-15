Arrest made connected to death of Breonna Taylor protester

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky man has been charged in connection to the death of a man who had been active in the protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The FBI tells news outlets that 20-year-old Ashton Nally of Hardin County was charged Sunday in Madisonville with armed robbery of a vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Travis Nagdy was fatally shot Nov. 23 during a carjacking in Louisville. Nally could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of the federal statute because a death resulted. No one has been charged with Nagdy’s death.

