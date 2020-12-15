Glasgow man arrested for drug trafficking
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a drug complaint at the Happy Valley Inn.
According to Glasgow Police, officers found Methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, and a glass pipe.
A handgun and cash were also found on a motorcycle.
Fabian R. Sebastian was arrested and charged with Trafficking In a Controlled Substance, Trafficking In Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
A mugshot of Fabian was not available.
