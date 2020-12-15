Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested for drug trafficking

Glasgow Meth Arrest
Glasgow Meth Arrest(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to a drug complaint at the Happy Valley Inn.

According to Glasgow Police, officers found Methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, and a glass pipe.

A handgun and cash were also found on a motorcycle.

Fabian R. Sebastian was arrested and charged with Trafficking In a Controlled Substance, Trafficking In Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A mugshot of Fabian was not available.

