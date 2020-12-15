Advertisement

Hilltoppers add road game at Alabama on Saturday

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 10, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in...
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 10, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
By Hunter Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball has added a road game against Alabama this Saturday, Dec. 19 to fill its final non-conference vacancy.

The Tops (5-2) tipoff against the Crimson Tide (3-2) at 1 p.m. CT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The game will be streamed online on SEC Network+.

This is just the third time the two programs have met, and the first time in over 30 years. WKU lost the previous matchups - a 1989 meeting in Puerto Rico and a 1955 game in Louisville.

Alabama is a familiar foe for Tops head coach Rick Stansbury.

Stansbury spent 14 seasons as the head coach of Mississippi State where the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were strong rivals. Stansbury is 16-14 all-time against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has beaten Providence, UNLV, and Jackson State this season.

After Saturday’s game, WKU will wrap up non-conference play at Diddle Arena taking on Tennessee Tech on Dec. 22.

