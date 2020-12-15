JCPS librarians create book doorstep delivery program during remote learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though all Jefferson County Public Schools have been closed and students have been learning online since March because of the pandemic, the district’s librarians are still managing to find creative ways to get books into the hands of children.

“The other JCPS librarians and I during NTI have been working really hard to remove barriers to learning, especially literacy, and we have just adopted a mindset of (doing) whatever it takes,” Westport Middle School librarian Amy Lyons said.

Lyons went the extra mile Thursday morning as she drove to her students’ homes to drop books off on their doorsteps.

Westport Middle School student Nora Givan received the final book in a series she has been reading, per Lyons’ recommendation.

“I like imagining the characters and imagining where they are, and it’s very fun for me because it lets me create my own world,” Givan said when asked what she liked about reading. “It’s very nice of (Lyons), because during this time kids don’t usually have that kind of luxury to get books every day.”

The library delivery program comes at a time when students across the country are experiencing “COVID-19 slide,” a loss in learning and academic growth due to remote coursework.

Lyons told WAVE 3 News that driving house-to-house is worth the effort to ensure her students continue to read during NTI.

“We know that reading, and specifically self-selected, independent reading is the No. 1 factor in success in school, and it can go on to success in life, so we really need students to read,” Lyons said. “I just want students to have the same passion for learning and reading that I do, but I’m also really committed to JCPS’s equity policy, and I think that is part of our equity. We want to make sure that every student has the same opportunities.”

In addition to the library delivery program, JCPS teachers Theresa Mayer and Laura Avis created a virtual library where students can download books online.

JCPS students can also check out books at the school district’s food distribution sites. Click here for that list of locations.

