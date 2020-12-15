Advertisement

JCPS librarians create book doorstep delivery program during remote learning

File photo of library books.
File photo of library books.(WHSV)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though all Jefferson County Public Schools have been closed and students have been learning online since March because of the pandemic, the district’s librarians are still managing to find creative ways to get books into the hands of children.

“The other JCPS librarians and I during NTI have been working really hard to remove barriers to learning, especially literacy, and we have just adopted a mindset of (doing) whatever it takes,” Westport Middle School librarian Amy Lyons said.

Lyons went the extra mile Thursday morning as she drove to her students’ homes to drop books off on their doorsteps.

Westport Middle School student Nora Givan received the final book in a series she has been reading, per Lyons’ recommendation.

“I like imagining the characters and imagining where they are, and it’s very fun for me because it lets me create my own world,” Givan said when asked what she liked about reading. “It’s very nice of (Lyons), because during this time kids don’t usually have that kind of luxury to get books every day.”

The library delivery program comes at a time when students across the country are experiencing “COVID-19 slide,” a loss in learning and academic growth due to remote coursework.

Lyons told WAVE 3 News that driving house-to-house is worth the effort to ensure her students continue to read during NTI.

“We know that reading, and specifically self-selected, independent reading is the No. 1 factor in success in school, and it can go on to success in life, so we really need students to read,” Lyons said. “I just want students to have the same passion for learning and reading that I do, but I’m also really committed to JCPS’s equity policy, and I think that is part of our equity. We want to make sure that every student has the same opportunities.”

In addition to the library delivery program, JCPS teachers Theresa Mayer and Laura Avis created a virtual library where students can download books online.

JCPS students can also check out books at the school district’s food distribution sites. Click here for that list of locations.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health.
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health; first shots given today
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Amy Jo lays in her bed where she's stayed since her surgery.
Franklin young woman feels again after being paralyzed six days

Latest News

Amedisys Home Health collects Stockings for Seniors
Amedisys Home Health collects Stockings for Seniors
Clouds are increasing for us this afternoon!
Clouds move in ahead of our next weather-maker!
Donald Shively
Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo
Sheriff's office warns public of porch pirates
Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘porch pirates’ this time of year
Getting a holiday makeover with skincare, anti-aging treatments
Getting a holiday makeover with skincare, anti-aging treatments