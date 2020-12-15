Advertisement

Justices order review of Colorado virus rules for churches

The high court’s unsigned decision did not rule that limits imposed by Gov. Jared Polis were...
The high court’s unsigned decision did not rule that limits imposed by Gov. Jared Polis were improper. But it did throw out a federal district court ruling that rejected a challenge to the limits.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a lower federal court to reexamine Colorado restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices’ recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.

Three dissenting justices noted that the state already had lifted the challenged restrictions.

The high court’s unsigned decision did not rule that limits imposed by Gov. Jared Polis were improper. But it did throw out a federal district court ruling that rejected a challenge to the limits from the High Plains Harvest Church in the rural town of Ault in northern Colorado.

Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues. The high court subsequently ordered a new look at California worship service restrictions that had been challenged.

Colorado told the justices last week that it had amended a public health order “to remove capacity limits from all houses of worship at all times in response to this Court’s recent decisions.”

That should have settled the matter because “there is no reason to think Colorado will reverse course—and so no reason to think Harvest Church will again face capacity limits,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a brief dissent that was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people have been charged in the largest meth bust in Warren County history.
Seven charged in largest meth seizure in Warren County history
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health.
COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Med Center Health; first shots given today
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Amy Jo lays in her bed where she's stayed since her surgery.
Franklin young woman feels again after being paralyzed six days

Latest News

Amedisys Home Health collects Stockings for Seniors
Amedisys Home Health collects Stockings for Seniors
The person who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment, the FBI said.
FBI says agent shot person aboard train outside Washington
Clouds are increasing for us this afternoon!
Clouds move in ahead of our next weather-maker!
U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19
In this June 2, 2019, file photo, a fresh monarch butterfly rests on a Swedish Ivy plant soon...
Feds to delay seeking legal protection for monarch butterfly