Kentucky bars, restaurants reopen for indoor service with restrictions

Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky bars and restaurants were permitted to resume indoor service Monday at 50% capacity after a 22-day closure.

Governor Andy Beshear previously banned indoor service from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13 citing a surge in cases of COVID-19.

Thursday, he announced the restriction would expire as the state’s positivity rate decreased.

At Mark’s Feed Store in Louisville, a kitchen that was mostly quiet for three weeks came to life Monday to serve a rush of socially distanced diners. Mark’s director of operations Mary Stebbins explained to WAVE 3 News how new dividers were installed between the restaurant’s booths to further distance customers.

Rhonda Hamilton told WAVE 3 she dined out Monday to support the service industry.

“I work in the industry, I’m a sever. I work at Cracker Barrel in Fern Creek and we just came out to support the industry and our fellow servers, we’re all trying to make extra money for the holidays,” she said.

Stebbins called the holidays a crucial time for her restaurant and its staff. She hopes to have to all employees working again after putting some servers on furlough throughout the year.

Mark’s is adapting to make ends meet through curbside pick-up and an increased catering effort but staff is still counting on in-person business.

Restaurants and bars are required to stop serving at 11 p.m. with a curfew at midnight. Face masks are required for patrons when not eating or drinking.

