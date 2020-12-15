Ky. school superintendent suspended over blackface photo

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school board has suspended a superintendent after a photo of him in blackface surfaced on social media. News outlets report that Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively must take 40 unpaid leave days for additional training. The school board voted on the suspension last week after the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP called for Shively’s resignation. Board Chairman Carl LeBuhn says officials agreed that the photo was offensive and its impact needed to be addressed. He says the board considered all options, but decided to allow Shively to remain in the position. Shively has apologized for the photo. He says it was taken almost 20 years ago.

Read the Paducah Board of Education statement regarding Donald Shively below.

