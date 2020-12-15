Long term care facilities prepare for vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 vaccine will be making its way to nursing homes as they’re considered to be on the CDC’s list of ‘firsts’ to receive it.

Bethel Manor’s Josh Bowman says they received updated information from the state Monday afternoon.

Officials say the first option comes from the state, allowing healthcare employees to register for a timeslot to get the Pfizer vaccine, which would be administered at a different facility.

Officials also tell us the other option would be CVS or Walgreens employees coming into the nursing homes to help administer the vaccine.

Bowman says it could be as early as the week of December 28 for Bethel Manor.

“So, since we know the staff option is going to become available first, we’ve actually got like a sign-up sheet for people who are interested. Not that they’re committing to it at this point, but interested. We’re able to give Walgreens or whoever that number or anticipated number once they ask for that. But they haven’t gotten to the point of asking for that detailed number yet,” Bowman said.

Bowman says it’s too early to tell what kind of feedback they’re going to get from employees regarding getting the vaccine.

He understands there may be some hesitations, but he’s hopeful they’ll have a good number of employees that will receive it.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.