Meijer to provide COVID-19 vaccines when they become available

(WBKO) - As we continue with the biggest headline of the year, Meijer is announcing they too will be aiding in the administration of covid-19 vaccines.

“Throughout this pandemic, our stores and store teams have played an important role in supporting communities throughout the Midwest,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are aggressively preparing for the next phase of this challenge, which will be to ensure our communities have the ability to quickly and safely obtain a COVID-19 vaccine once they become available.”

In an effort to maximize access to COVID-19 Vaccine the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, recently announced the partnership with various pharmacies, including Meijer to provide access and convenience to it.

“I’m very proud of our Meijer team and our partnership with the CDC and HHS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to our communities once its available,” Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy Jason Beauch said. “Our pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians throughout the Midwest continue to prepare for the unprecedented challenge of vaccinating a very large number of people in the near future.”

As it prepares for vaccines to eventually be distributed, Meijer is focusing on a variety of initiatives to help it seamlessly provide COVID-19 Vaccines to a large number of patients.

This includes the development of specific technical solutions, to help the retailer manage both the volume of patients and the need for follow-up to ensure patients receive a second dose in a timely manner when required.

